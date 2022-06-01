$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

