2,000 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,123. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

