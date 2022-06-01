213,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.07. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.37 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

