$220.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to announce $220.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.90 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $164.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $889.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.37 million to $910.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

SRPT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 476,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,880. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

