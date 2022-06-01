248,414 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.14% of Duddell Street Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSAC. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter worth $742,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

DSAC stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.