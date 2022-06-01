25,827 Shares in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Shares of AFTR stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
