25,827 Shares in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of AFTR stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

