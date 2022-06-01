27,307 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.06% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAAC opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

