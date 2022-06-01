$282.84 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to post $282.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $280.90 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $280.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

