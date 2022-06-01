$286.80 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will post $286.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $289.12 million. Yelp reported sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $55,763,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $29.59 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

