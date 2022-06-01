$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of VIPS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 311,866 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.