$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,339 shares of company stock worth $7,409,786. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

