$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.91.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.44. 485,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.83 and its 200-day moving average is $293.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

