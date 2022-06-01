33,842 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $31,264,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.