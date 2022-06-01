3,683 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,395,053 shares of company stock valued at $110,539,853.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,737. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.