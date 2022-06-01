$459.12 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $459.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.81 million. CDK Global posted sales of $420.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,491,000 after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,912 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

