46,512 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Synchrony Financial accounts for 0.1% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 102,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

