471,886 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 471,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. Ares Capital makes up about 6.8% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ares Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

