$561.82 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post $561.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.30 million and the lowest is $557.70 million. WEX posted sales of $459.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $60,546,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.71. 235,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.