$622.58 Million in Sales Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will report $622.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.63 million and the lowest is $618.53 million. JOYY reported sales of $661.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

JOYY stock traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 1,972,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.