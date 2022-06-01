$64.70 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $50.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.64 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%.

TTCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTCF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 25,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The company has a market cap of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

