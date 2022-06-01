$64.70 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $50.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.64 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTCF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 25,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The company has a market cap of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $25.35.
About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
