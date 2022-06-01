$69.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $69.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Paya posted sales of $63.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.10 million to $280.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $314.85 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $330.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 21.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

