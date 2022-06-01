720 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after buying an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 1,031,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563,956. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

