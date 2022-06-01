7,214 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,258,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and sold 10,924 shares valued at $346,388. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

