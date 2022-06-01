735 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

