7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of VIIAU stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

