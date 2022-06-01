$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.18 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.96 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,790. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

