93,752 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGBH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

