Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO opened at $0.17 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.