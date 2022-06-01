Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ASO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

