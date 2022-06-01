Aclarion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACON) Quiet Period To Expire on June 1st

Aclarion’s (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 1st. Aclarion had issued 2,165,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,417,750 based on an initial share price of $4.35. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ACON stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 78,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,848. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

