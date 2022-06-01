Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 145,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,966. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.