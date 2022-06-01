Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $705,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

