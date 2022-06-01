Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.43% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $434,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

