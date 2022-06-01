Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $19.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

