Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Aegon by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $117,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

