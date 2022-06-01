AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 323,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 166,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,800. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 348,949 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 666,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.