ageas SA/NV (AGESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 2.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

AGESY stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.