AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
