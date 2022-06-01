Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

