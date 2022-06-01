Akkr Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 42,486 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,486 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Splunk makes up 2.3% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Splunk by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 40,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Splunk by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,651. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

