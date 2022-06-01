Akkr Management Company LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,000. RingCentral accounts for about 3.8% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

