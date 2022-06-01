Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 113,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

