Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $31.84

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and $3.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $31.84 or 0.00100803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,583.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,521,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,297 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars.

