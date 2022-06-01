Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.42 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $72.42 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00301246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00073722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

