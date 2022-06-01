Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 345,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,973 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 52,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

