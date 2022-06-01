Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 382,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

