Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. 110,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

