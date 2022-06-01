Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Alight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 1,069.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

