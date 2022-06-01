Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. The company had a trading volume of 513,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Allegion by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 10.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

