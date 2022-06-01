Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

